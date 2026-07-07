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'We respect Argentina but we fear no one': Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan ahead of Messi clash

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan says his team respects defending champions Argentina but will play without fear in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. The seven-time AFCON champions are aiming to script history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
'We respect Argentina but we fear no one': Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan ahead of Messi clash
Image Credit: IANS

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