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'We Were Outplayed': Steve Smith reacts after Australia’s historic Bangladesh test loss

Steve Smith admitted Australia were "outplayed" after suffering a historic nine-wicket Test defeat to Bangladesh. The former captain backed Australia to bounce back in the second Test, calling the loss "one bad week."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 05:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
'We Were Outplayed': Steve Smith reacts after Australia’s historic Bangladesh test loss
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'We Were Outplayed': Steve Smith reacts after Australia’s historic Bangladesh test loss
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