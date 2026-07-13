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'Welcome to the Honours board': Ravi Shastri hails Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud after historic Lord's feat

Former India men's head coach and cricket legend Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Indian women's cricket team stars Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud after the duo etched their names on the prestigious Lord's Honours Board during the ongoing one-off Test match against England.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
'Welcome to the Honours board': Ravi Shastri hails Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud after historic Lord's feat
Image Credit: IANS

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