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'We'll put Messi to bed': Former England winger Joe Cole makes bold claim ahead of Argentina vs England World Cup semifinal

Former England winger Joe Cole believes the Three Lions have what it takes to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash. He boldly claimed England will "put Messi to bed" as the two nations prepare for a blockbuster showdown.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
'We'll put Messi to bed': Former England winger Joe Cole makes bold claim ahead of Argentina vs England World Cup semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

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'We'll put Messi to bed': Former England winger Joe Cole makes bold claim ahead of Argentina vs England World Cup semifinal
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