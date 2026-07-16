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What is 'Las Malvinas' scandal: Could Lionel Messi's Argentina be Disqualified before the FIFA WC 2026 Final?

Immediately after securing their 2-1 comeback victory in Atlanta, Lo Celso, who formerly played in England for London club Tottenham Hotspur, was joined by defender Nicolas Otamendi, a former Manchester City player, in holding aloft a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
What is 'Las Malvinas' scandal: Could Lionel Messi's Argentina be Disqualified before the FIFA WC 2026 Final?
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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