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What next for Lionel Messi after World Cup 2026 final heartbreak: Retirement, Copa America 2028 or one last dance?

Lionel Messi has always prioritized joy and contribution over obligation. His FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for Argentina showed he can still influence games at the highest level, but the emotional weight of another final defeat may accelerate his thinking.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
What next for Lionel Messi after World Cup 2026 final heartbreak: Retirement, Copa America 2028 or one last dance?
Image Credit: @AFASeleccionEN/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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