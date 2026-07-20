/What next for Lionel Messi after World Cup 2026 final heartbreak: Retirement, Copa America 2028 or one last dance?

Football has a cruel way of repeating history. Exactly a decade after Lionel Messi famously walked off the pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in tears, announcing a brief international retirement after a Copa America Centenario final defeat to Chile, the Argentine legend endured heartbreak at the same venue once again. On July 19, the 39-year-old Messi watched Spain celebrate a 1-0 extra-time victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, leaving him in tears as history came full circle.
Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in the 106th minute after Argentina were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernández's red card, ending the reigning champions' hopes of defending their World Cup title.
As the confetti settles on Spain's World Cup victory, the footballing world is left asking one inevitable question: What comes next for Lionel Messi?
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In the months leading up to the 2026 tournament, Messi was vocal about this being his final World Cup showcase. Yet, despite the poignant images of him collecting his runners-up medal, the Argentina captain has stopped short of confirming a permanent retirement from international duty.
History teaches us to be cautious with early assumptions. Messi famously reversed his 2016 retirement within months and played on past his hinted "final bow" in Qatar 2022.
Even in ultimate defeat against a dominant Spanish side, Messi's individual brilliance was undeniable: he racked up 8 goals and 4 assists across the tournament, finishing second only to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.
When asked about Lionel Messi's future, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he had no answers.
"I don't know. What do I know? I have no idea. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you," Scaloni said at a press conference. "He never stops surprising."
Before any monumental international decisions are made, Messi's immediate path leads back to South Florida.
MLS Dominance: Messi will return to Inter Miami CF to finish out the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Having already put up blistering numbers earlier in the domestic campaign, domestic league football offers a lower-intensity rhythm to sustain his fitness.
Copa America 2028: While the 2030 World Cup remains a distant dream - Messi would be 43 by the time the tournament reaches South American soil for its centenary matches - the next logical international target is the 2028 Copa América.
If his body holds up in the MLS environment, leading La Albiceleste to a continental title defense could offer the final, joyous closure his international career deserves.
Could there be a truly Hollywood ending left in the tank? The 2030 FIFA World Cup will feature unique centenary celebratory matches held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The romantic notion of Messi making a brief cameo appearance or remaining with the squad in a hybrid player-mentor role is something Argentine football executives are desperately holding onto.
For now, the story is not officially over. Lionel Messi leaves the World Cup stage as the all-time leader in tournament appearances (34 matches) and a record 21 World Cup goals. He may have left MetLife Stadium in tears, but history suggests you should never bet against a final Messi comeback.
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