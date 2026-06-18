/'What’s the worst that can happen': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's inspiring message that sparked England's 4-2 win over Croatia

England launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in style with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia at Dallas Stadium and captain Harry Kane singled out manager Thomas Tuchel's composure-restoring half-time pep talk as the catalyst for a dominant second-half performance.
The blockbuster Group L clash between England and Croatia got off to a chaotic start. England grabbed the lead twice in the first half courtesy of a Harry Kane brace - the first a twice-taken penalty and the second a clinical header from a Declan Rice corner. The goals saw Kane equal Gary Lineker’s long-standing England record of 10 World Cup finals goals.
However, defensive lapses allowed an energetic Croatia side to pull level twice before the interval. Martin Baturina curled in a beautiful equalizer before striker Petar Musa volleyed home deep into first-half stoppage time, leaving the teams deadlocked at 2-2 and the English camp visibly rattled.
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record
England captain Harry Kane revealed that Thomas Tuchel’s calm yet motivating words at the break shifted the team’s mindset from caution to courage.
"He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be," said Kane of Tuchel’s rousing speech, as quoted by The Guardian.
"We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack.
We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side," he added.
The impact was immediate. Just two minutes after the restart, Jude Bellingham drove in from the right flank to drill a low strike past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, restoring England's advantage.
Unlike the first half, the Three Lions dictated the tempo following the goal, culminating in a late 85th-minute sealer from substitute Marcus Rashford, who calmly slotted home after excellent setup play from Bukayo Saka.
Speaking to reporters after his first World Cup game in charge of England, Tuchel acknowledged that his players had shown signs of nerves despite going twice ahead but hopes that they will learn from the experience.
"Sometimes if you want to get it so perfectly right, you sometimes want it too much and you overthink it,” he said.
In the end, in doubt, we took the decision to go backwards, on and off the ball. We played way too many [passes] backwards, we played way too many back to our goalkeeper. It took us a while to find our confidence. That’s why I said maybe it’s also normal. I had the hope that the goals would help us. It was not the case," he added.
Reflecting on his half-time pep talk, Tuchel explained his focus was entirely on restoring confidence
"I told them to calm down. We just conceded the goal. To calm down, calm their nerves. And encourage them to do it our way. I told them that my perception of them in the last 17 days will not change no matter what the result is. I want them to do it their way. Our way. I want them to be brave, courageous and tenacious on the front foot. And just go for it," he said.
The win puts England top of Group L and sends an early statement of intent under Tuchel, who has quickly instilled a more proactive, attacking identity. Croatia, despite the defeat, showed flashes of their trademark resilience, but ultimately couldn’t contain England’s firepower after the interval.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.