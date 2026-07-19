/'Whatever happens tomorrow...': Lionel Messi pens emotional message for teammates and fans ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Final vs Spain

"The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day-to-day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments, and enjoy every step. Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase. COME ON ARGENTINA."