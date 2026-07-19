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'Whatever happens tomorrow...': Lionel Messi pens emotional message for teammates and fans ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Final vs Spain

Taking to social media, the legendary playmaker uploaded a striking collective portrait featuring the entire playing roster alongside the technical support staff. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
'Whatever happens tomorrow...': Lionel Messi pens emotional message for teammates and fans ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Final vs Spain
Image Credit: Credits - instagram (Leo Messi)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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