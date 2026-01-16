When Melbourne Refused To Sleep: The Longest Nights In Australian Open History Featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka

The Australian Open has a unique relationship with time. Night sessions at Melbourne Park are known to stretch deep into the early hours, shaped by demanding hard courts, physical rallies, and players unwilling to concede ground.

Unlike other Grand Slams, Melbourne’s conditions often turn matches into extended tests of stamina, where recovery between points becomes as important as shot-making.

Over the years, this combination of surface, schedule, and atmosphere has produced contests that went far beyond the expected duration. These matches became defining moments not just for their winners, but for the tournament itself - showcasing resilience, mental strength, and the ability to compete at a high level long after fatigue set in.

Here’s a look at the three longest matches ever played at the Australian Open, and what made each one so exceptional.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka -Fourth Round 2013| 5 hours 2 Minutes

Start time – 7:30 PM | End Time – 1:37 AM

The final unfolded as a relentless exchange from the baseline, with neither player giving an inch over nearly six hours of play. Momentum swung repeatedly as long rallies and tight service games kept the match on a knife edge deep into the fifth set.

As the night wore on, both players were visibly drained but refused to relent, relying on sheer resolve to stay in the points. Movement slowed, but focus never dipped, turning the match into a test of mental survival as much as physical endurance.

Despite finishing well after midnight, Rod Laver Arena remained almost full, with the crowd fully aware they were witnessing a historic moment.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev – Final 2022| 5 hours 24 Minutes

Start Time – 7:30 PM | End Time – 12:45 AM

The match began with Medvedev in control, before Nadal slowly dragged his way back into contention as the contest stretched late into the night. Each set felt increasingly tense, with the outcome in doubt until the very end.

Fatigue became a defining factor in the closing stages, with both players leaning heavily on experience and composure rather than power. Nadal’s ability to stay mentally strong under pressure ultimately made the difference in the longest final of his career.

The crowd played its part, growing louder with every twist and staying invested until the final point despite the late finish.

Why These Matches Still Matter

These encounters capture what the Australian Open does best - long nights, physical extremes, and players pushed to their limits. They remain enduring reminders that in Melbourne, matches are often won not by brilliance alone, but by who can endure the longest.