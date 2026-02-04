Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics? Complete guide to Milano Cortina venues, dates and new sports

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across northern Italy, with Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo serving as official host cities. The Games begin on February 6, 2026, with some events starting earlier, and run through February 22, marking Italy’s third time hosting the Winter Olympics. Spread across scenic Alpine venues, Milano Cortina 2026 promises a mix of historic locations, new sports and a decentralized hosting model designed to reduce infrastructure costs while maximizing fan experience.

For global sports fans, this edition matters because it signals the Olympics’ continued shift toward sustainability and multi-city hosting while introducing fresh medal events that could reshape the Winter Games landscape.

Where Are the 2026 Winter Olympics Taking Place?

Unlike traditional single-city Olympics, Milano Cortina follows a cluster-based model, distributing events across established winter sports venues in Italy.

Key Host Cities

Milan

Opening ceremony venue

Figure skating

Speed skating

Ice hockey

As Italy’s financial and cultural powerhouse, Milan brings urban energy to a tournament typically associated with remote mountain settings.

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Women’s Alpine skiing

Curling

Sliding sports such as bobsleigh and skeleton

Cortina is no stranger to Olympic history, having previously hosted the 1956 Winter Games, giving the 2026 edition a strong heritage angle.

Which Other Venues Will Host Events?

The Games extend beyond the two headline cities, tapping into world-class Alpine infrastructure:

Bormio: Men’s Alpine skiing on a World Cup-tested course

Livigno: Snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Predazzo: Ski jumping

Tesero: Cross-country skiing and Nordic combined

Verona Arena: Closing ceremony

Why this matters: Using existing venues significantly lowers construction costs, aligning with the International Olympic Committee’s push toward financially sustainable Games.

When Do the 2026 Winter Olympics Start?

Opening ceremony: February 6, 2026

Early action: Curling begins February 4

Closing ceremony: February 22

Winter Paralympics: March 6 to March 15

Early starts are common in modern Olympics to accommodate packed schedules and maximize broadcast windows across global markets.

What New Sports Are Debuting at Milano Cortina?

The headline addition is ski mountaineering, a fast-growing endurance sport blending uphill climbing with technical downhill skiing.

New medal events include:

Men’s sprint

Women’s sprint

Mixed relay

Elsewhere:

Skeleton introduces a mixed-team format

Freestyle skiing adds dual moguls

Expert takeaway: These additions reflect the IOC’s strategy to attract younger audiences by prioritizing speed, head-to-head formats and television-friendly events.

Why Milano Cortina 2026 Could Be a Turning Point

Several trends make these Games strategically important:

1. Sustainability Over Spectacle

Instead of building expensive arenas, organizers are relying heavily on existing facilities.

2. Multi-City Hosting Is the Future

If successful, this format could become the blueprint for future Olympic bids, especially as costs continue to rise.

3. Strong European Winter Sports Culture

Italy sits at the heart of Alpine sport, ensuring packed venues and high local engagement.

Historically, Italy has delivered memorable Olympics, from Cortina (1956) to Turin (2006). Expectations are similar for 2026, particularly with Europe remaining a dominant force in winter disciplines.