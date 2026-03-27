Where to watch European Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026: Full global TV and live streaming guide
Watch European World Cup qualifiers live in India on Sony Sports. Full global TV and streaming guide here.
- Sony Sports Network remains the exclusive broadcaster for UEFA World Cup qualifiers in India.
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- European playoffs directly determine final group placements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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- The expanded 48-team format has made UEFA qualifiers more competitive than ever.
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The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are being broadcast globally, with fans in India able to watch matches live on Sony Sports Network and its digital platforms. With playoff spots and final group placements at stake, this is a crucial phase of qualification, especially with European heavyweights and emerging nations battling for limited slots in the expanded 48-team tournament.
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The latest round of UEFA qualifiers and playoffs is shaping the final World Cup lineup. Matches like Italy vs Bosnia, Sweden vs Poland, and Turkey vs Kosovo are not just knockout ties, they directly decide group allocations for the main tournament. For fans, this means high-stakes football almost every matchday.
Where to watch in India and South Asia
Fans in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and nearby regions can watch the European Qualifiers via:
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV (app and website)
Sony holds exclusive rights for UEFA competitions in the region, making it the primary destination for all European World Cup qualifying matches.
Global broadcast partners: Key regions explained
Europe (Major markets)
Across Europe, multiple broadcasters are sharing rights:
UK: BBC iPlayer (home nations), ITV1 (England), Prime Video (other matches)
Germany: ARD, ZDF, DAZN
France: TF1+, L’Équipe
Spain: RTVE Play, UEFA.tv
Italy: RAI Play, Sky Sport
This fragmented rights structure is typical for UEFA competitions, where domestic broadcasters prioritize national team matches.
North America
USA: Fox Sports, FuboTV, ViX
Canada: DAZN
The U.S. audience has strong access via cable and streaming, especially with Fox’s long-term FIFA rights deal.
Asia and Middle East
India & Subcontinent: Sony Sports Network
Middle East: beIN Sports (via beIN Connect)
Southeast Asia: Mix of UEFA.tv and regional platforms
beIN continues to dominate football broadcasting across the Middle East and North Africa.
Africa
SuperSport (DStv Stream)
New World TV
These platforms provide wide coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa, often bundled with other major football competitions.
South America
Disney+ (major markets like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)
Regional sports networks
The shift toward streaming platforms like Disney+ reflects changing consumption habits in football broadcasting.
Can you watch matches for free?
Some matches are available for free in select regions:
UEFA.tv streams limited fixtures in territories without broadcast deals
Public broadcasters like BBC and RTVE offer free coverage of national team games
However, in India, matches are behind a paywall on Sony platforms.
Key matches and schedule insight
The current playoff round includes high-profile clashes:
Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sweden vs Poland
Turkey vs Kosovo
Denmark vs Czechia
Winners of these ties will be placed into specific World Cup groups, directly impacting tournament dynamics. For example, the Italy vs Bosnia winner joins a group featuring Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland, a relatively balanced but competitive pool.
What makes these qualifiers different?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, up from 32. This expansion:
- Increases European qualification spots
- Adds complexity to playoff formats
- Raises stakes for mid-tier teams like Poland, Sweden, and Turkey
From an editorial standpoint, this is one of the most unpredictable UEFA qualifying cycles in recent years.
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