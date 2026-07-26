"I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open, and it was a close match like this, so I knew I’d have to play really well," Anahat said after her semifinal win. "I didn't play my best yesterday, and I knew I had to come out today and show what I can do on court. I've played in four World Juniors and lost in the quarters and semis, so reaching the final has made my parents and coaches really happy, but the tournament's not over yet."