Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has written her name into the history books, becoming the first athlete from India to capture the World Junior Squash Championship title. The 18-year-old Delhi native delivered a masterclass performance in the women’s individual final, sweeping Egypt’s second seed Ruqayya Salem in straight games at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.
Entering the tournament as the top seed and World No. 20, Anahat dismantled her Egyptian opponent with a commanding 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 victory. The triumph marks the pinnacle of her rapidly growing career and brings a dramatic end to a decade-and-a-half of Egyptian dominance in the junior division. Anahat is the first non-Egyptian athlete to claim the women's World Junior crown since American Amanda Sobhy won the championship back in 2010, effectively snapping a 15-year Egyptian winning streak that began in 2011.
Road to the Final and Reflection
Her path to the final was equally historic. On Friday evening, Anahat fought past Egypt’s Barb Sameh in a four-game semifinal battle, making her the first Indian player in 21 years to advance to the gold medal match of the World Junior Squash Championships.
Earlier Reflecting on her semifinal victory, Anahat shared her thoughts on the mental and physical demands of the tournament as per IANS
"I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open, and it was a close match like this, so I knew I’d have to play really well," Anahat said after her semifinal win. "I didn't play my best yesterday, and I knew I had to come out today and show what I can do on court. I've played in four World Juniors and lost in the quarters and semis, so reaching the final has made my parents and coaches really happy, but the tournament's not over yet."
A Phenomenal Rise to Global Stardom
Anahat’s historic world title represents the culmination of a remarkable trajectory. Originally a competitive badminton player, she made the tactical transition to squash at age 10. By age 14, she was the youngest athlete representing India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Her rise has been relentless ever since: earning two bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, helping lead India to its inaugural Squash World Cup victory, and securing three consecutive Senior Indian National titles.
Having recently cracked the top 20 of the PSA World Rankings after a triumph at the Squash On Fire Open, she holds the distinction of being the youngest Asian female player to ever reach that ranking threshold, surpassing a long-standing mark set by Malaysian legend Nicol David. With squash officially set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Anahat’s victory positions her as India's premier medal contender on the global stage.
Men's Final Set for All-Egyptian Showdown
In the men’s division at Niagara-on-the-Lake, top seed Mohamad Zakaria of Egypt continued his bid for a third World Junior crown by defeating fellow countryman Selfeldin Refaay in straight games, advancing to his fourth straight final. Zakaria is set to clash with second-seeded compatriot Adam Hawal, who punched his ticket to the summit clash after Marwan Assal was forced to retire due to an injury in the third game while Hawal held a 2-0 lead.
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