Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Who is Anahat Singh? Meet 18-year-old who ended Egypt's 15-year streak to become India's First World Junior Squash Champion

Who is Anahat Singh? Meet 18-year-old who ended Egypt's 15-year streak to become India's First World Junior Squash Champion

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has written her name into the history books, becoming the first athlete from India to capture the World Junior Squash Championship title.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:44 AM IST
Who is Anahat Singh? Meet 18-year-old who ended Egypt's 15-year streak to become India's First World Junior Squash Champion
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Assam floods death toll rises to 66 as over 6.5 lakh people remain affected
Assam floods7 min ago
2
Commonwealth Games 202611 min ago
3
Iran US Conflict20 min ago
4
tarot card reading today44 min ago
5
US Iran tensions47 min ago