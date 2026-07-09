/Who is Arnav Paparkar? Meet the 6-Foot Indian Teen who matched Leander Paes' 1990 Wimbledon milestone

The 18 year old athlete Arnav Paparkar has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian player since Leander Paes in 1990 to secure a spot in the boys' singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
A Historic Victory at Wimbledon Juniors
On Wednesday, ITF Junior World No. 19 Arnav Paparkar earned his place in Indian tennis history by defeating Japan’s Ryo Tabata with a dominant score of 6 2, 6 1. This stellar win made him the first Indian competitor in 36 years to advance to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Juniors Boys’ Singles, matching a feat last achieved by Leander Paes in 1990. This milestone followed an earlier upset in the tournament, where Paparkar grabbed headlines by defeating junior World No. 3 Keaton Hance from the United States in a 6 2, 6 3 match.
Standing over six feet tall, Paparkar previously shared with the Indian Tennis Daily earlier in the year that he relies on his first serve as his main weapon on the court. That primary strength proved highly effective during his match against Hance. Paparkar delivered a commanding performance by striking six aces, saving every single breakpoint he encountered, and giving up a mere 18 points while serving, marking the most significant win of his professional journey thus far.
Training and Institutional Support
Paparkar develops his game as a trainee at the Hemant Bendrey Tennis Academy, where he works under the direct supervision of coach Prosonjit Paul. Together, they analyzed Hance’s opening round match to identify and target specific vulnerabilities when the opportunity presented itself on the court.
His tennis journey receives structural backing from the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) alongside the Mahatennis Foundation. Furthermore, he benefits from state assistance via the “Mission Lakshyvedh” program and maintains a long term corporate sponsorship deal with Aryan Pumps.
Discovering a Passion for the Sport
Hailing from a family without a background in athletics, Paparkar’s introduction to tennis occurred entirely by chance.
“I love sports. I used to play whatever I could, table tennis, swimming, cricket, football,” he is quoted as saying by TOI. “There was a tennis court right beside the place I used to go to swim, and I hung around and watched the tennis. Then, when I was 6 years old, the coach told me to join and I started playing tennis.”
Noticing his deep dedication to the game and his inherent skill, Paparkar's parents made significant financial commitments to support his career progression. They personally funded his travel expenses for overseas tournaments and arranged specialized training stints in Spain to align his skills with global competitive standards.
The young athlete, who was born in 2008 and follows football closely, is highly regarded for his meticulous approach to studying adversaries. He regularly keeps detailed notes on their match play to exploit tactical advantages during their head to head contests.
Career Milestones and Rise through the Ranks
Paparkar achieved his initial major career breakthrough in 2023 at the Australian Open Under 14 Asia Pacific Elite Trophy held in Melbourne. Later in that same calendar year, he secured the National Under 16 championship title in Kolhapur, a tournament he entered via a wildcard spot. On his 16th birthday in 2024, he marked his official ATP Challenger debut after being granted a wildcard entry into the event.
His collection of major international junior trophies expanded in 2025, when he won both the ITF J60 Manama title in Bahrain and the J200 Kuala Lumpur tournament.
By January, he achieved the distinction of being ranked the AITA Boys Under 18 National No. 1 player, holding onto the top ranking for a stretch of 21 consecutive weeks. His run to the third round at the Roland Garros Junior Championships 2026 successfully propelled him into the global Top 20 rankings.
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