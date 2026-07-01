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Who Is Brian Cipenga? DR Congo star who shocked England with stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 goal

DR Congo stunned England with an early seventh-minute goal from Brian Cipenga in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, leaving the favourites chasing the game. The strike was Cipenga's first international goal and handed the African side a dream start in Atlanta.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Who Is Brian Cipenga? DR Congo star who shocked England with stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 goal
Image Credit: X/ FIFA

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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