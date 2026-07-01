/Who Is Brian Cipenga? DR Congo star who shocked England with stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 goal

England suffered a nightmare start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo after Brian Cipenga fired the underdogs into an early lead at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The DR Congo forward found the net in just the seventh minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to hand his side a dream start against one of the tournament favourites.
The breakthrough came after Chancel Mbemba flicked a long ball into the danger area, where Cipenga reacted quickest to steer a low finish past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
England's backline was caught out by the quick move, with Djed Spence unable to prevent the striker from getting his shot away as the Leopards stunned the Three Lions with an early opener.
The goal forced Thomas Tuchel's side onto the back foot in a match they were widely expected to dominate.
Born in Kinshasa, Brian Cipenga began his football journey in Portugal, progressing through the lower divisions before establishing himself as a professional. He represented clubs including Sporting Clube Ideal, Anadia, Vilaverdense and Paços de Ferreira before moving to Spain. Cipenga spent last season with CD Castellón in LaLiga 2, where he scored six goals and registered nine assists in 30 appearances. The 29-year-old recently completed a move to Spanish second-division club UD Almeria.
Before the World Cup, Cipenga had made nine appearances for DR Congo after making his international debut in 2025. Although he had registered two assists, he was yet to score his first goal for the national team.
That changed in spectacular fashion against England. On one of football's biggest stages, Cipenga showed composure inside the penalty area to beat Pickford and hand DR Congo a historic early advantage in a knockout fixture.
The goal further highlighted DR Congo's fearless approach after the African nation booked a place in the Round of 32 with an impressive campaign. For Cipenga personally, it marked the biggest moment of his career so far, transforming him from a relatively unfamiliar name into one of the standout stories of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.
DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.
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