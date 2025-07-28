Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Meet India’s First-Ever FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion - Know All About Her

Chess World Cup 2025: India’s 19-year-old chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh scripted history on Sunday, July 27, by becoming the first Indian ever to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating the legendary Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final at Baku. With the win, Divya not only lifted the prestigious global title but also earned the Grandmaster (GM) title, becoming the 88th Indian and one of the youngest ever to do so.

In a gripping final that went into tiebreaks, Divya held her nerve under pressure. The first Rapid game ended in a tense draw, but the teenager showed remarkable resilience in the second tiebreak, defeating Humpy with the Black pieces to clinch the match 1.5-0.5.

'It Was Fate,' Says Divya On GM Title After Dream Run

Speaking after her monumental victory, a beaming Divya said, 'I think it was fate me getting the grandmaster title this way because before this I didn’t even have one norm. Before this tournament, I was thinking, where can I get a norm, and now I’m a grandmaster!'

Divya’s World Cup triumph has also earned her a direct spot in the 2025 Candidates Tournament, the next step toward the Women’s World Championship. Notably, both Divya and Humpy have qualified for the event.

Who Is Divya Deshmukh?

Nagpur’s Chess Star With A Doctor’s Legacy

Born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Divya hails from a Marathi family deeply rooted in education and medicine. Her parents, Jitendra and Namratha Deshmukh, are both doctors. Divya studied at Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, where her chess journey began at a young age.

Divya's Rise

Divya had already made a name for herself by earning the titles of Woman Grandmaster (WGM) in 2021 and International Master (IM) later on. She won the Women’s Indian Chess Championship in 2022 and played a crucial role in India’s gold medal victory at the 2020 FIDE Online Olympiad.

She also clinched individual bronze at the 2022 Chess Olympiad, further consolidating her position as one of India’s brightest chess stars.

The year 2023 saw her defeating top players like Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy en route to winning the Asian Women’s Chess Championship and the Tata Steel India women’s rapid title.

In 2024, her victories at the Sharjah Challengers (May) and the FIDE World U20 Girls Championship (June) made her just the fourth Indian ever to win the U20 girls’ title, which she did in emphatic style, scoring 10 out of 11 points.

A Win Over Hou Yifan And Global Recognition

At the 2025 World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London, Divya stunned the chess world by defeating World No. 1 Hou Yifan in a 74-move classic. That win significantly boosted her confidence ahead of the World Cup and announced her arrival on the global stage.

With the FIDE World Cup title, a GM title, and a Candidates qualification in her pocket, Divya Deshmukh is now officially part of the elite circle in international chess. At just 19, her journey is only beginning and the world will be watching.