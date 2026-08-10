Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Who is Fateh Singh Gill? Meet 5-year-old Indian Martial Arts Prodigy, gold medallist in Gatka on Skates

Who is Fateh Singh Gill? Meet 5-year-old Indian Martial Arts Prodigy, gold medallist in Gatka on Skates

Fateh Singh Gill, a five-year-old martial arts prodigy from Punjab, won gold in Gatka On Skates at the World Martial Art Games 2026 in Thailand. The young athlete began practising the traditional Sikh martial art at just two and has already competed on international stages.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Who is Fateh Singh Gill? Meet 5-year-old Indian Martial Arts Prodigy, gold medallist in Gatka on Skates
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
No charges on UPI transactions for users: Key points to know after govt's clarification
2
3
4
5