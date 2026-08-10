/Who is Fateh Singh Gill? Meet 5-year-old Indian Martial Arts Prodigy, gold medallist in Gatka on Skates

Fateh Singh Gill, a five-year-old from Amritsar, Punjab, is making waves in the martial arts world after winning gold in Gatka on Skates at the World Martial Art Games 2026 in Pattaya, Thailand. His journey began when he was just two.
At an age when most children are still learning the basics of school and discovering new hobbies, Fateh Singh Gill is already competing on international sporting stages.
The five-year-old from Amritsar, Punjab, has emerged as one of India's youngest martial arts talents after winning gold in Gatka on Skates at the World Martial Art Games 2026 in Pattaya, Thailand.
What makes Fateh's achievement particularly unique is the discipline itself. Gatka is a traditional Sikh martial art, and the young athlete has taken it a step further by performing it while skating.
Fateh's parents first noticed something unusual about him when he was around two years old. His father, Ramandeep, an athlete who has participated in bodybuilding competitions in Europe, noticed the youngster's distinctive wrist movements and believed they could be suited to Gatka.
Speaking to the Times of India, Fateh's mother Navpreet Kaur recalled how his father recognised his potential at an early age. "Fateh is blessed with special hand movements."
Navpreet told the Times of India that Ramandeep eventually customised a kirpan for Fateh and introduced him to Gatka.
The family initially believed Fateh might take up sports when he was older. However, his progress came much sooner than expected.
"When Fateh was two and a half, we thought he might go into sports when he turned 10 or 11, but we never imagined he would achieve all this in Sikh martial arts at such a young age," Navpreet told the Times of India.
Fateh's family began sharing videos of his Gatka performances on social media. Those videos eventually attracted the attention of an official linked to a European martial arts championship.
His father subsequently trained him for several months ahead of the competition in 2024. At the time, Fateh was only three years old.
The family had to deal with a major hurdle when Navpreet's visa application was rejected ahead of the European competition. With her son travelling at such a young age, the situation was emotionally difficult for her. "I cried a lot when my visa wasn't approved. I wondered how a mother could leave her young child behind," Navpreet told the Times of India.
She ultimately watched Fateh's performance through a video call while his father accompanied him. The young athlete's performance created considerable interest at the European championship, particularly because many spectators had never seen Gatka before.
According to Navpreet, the audience was surprised by Fateh's use of the sword and the intricate movements involved in the traditional martial art. "When he performed, I cried. Everyone stood up," she told the Times of India.
Fateh went on to be declared the overall champion in his group. That victory became an important turning point in his young career and opened the door to further international competitions.
Fateh continued his journey across international competitions, including appearances in Singapore and Thailand.
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