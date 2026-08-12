/Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Gucci Sales assistant to multi million dollar Mogul marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Following nearly a decade together, five children, and an engagement that captivated social media worldwide, Georgina Rodriguez and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo officially tied the knot on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The couple confirmed their union through a joint social media post showing them holding hands while displaying their wedding rings, accompanied by the caption "C(heart emoji)G".
The intimate civil ceremony took place in the coastal town of Cascais, Portugal, exactly one year after Rodriguez announced her engagement on August 11, 2025. While the couple kept the exact venue undisclosed to maintain privacy away from media cameras, reports point to Ronaldo's private mansion in Quinta da Marinha as the primary location. Built from scratch over more than three years, the exclusive estate spans approximately 12,000 square meters and features eight bedrooms, a 300 square meter master suite, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and an underground garage.
Beyond her high profile marriage to one of the most famous athletes in history, the 32 year old Argentine born Spanish model, influencer, and entrepreneur has built an independent career and a multi million dollar brand empire.
Early Life, Ballet, and the Move to Madrid
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rodriguez spent her formative years in the quiet town of Jaca, nestled in northeastern Spain. Growing up with a deep passion for dance, she pursued ballet during her childhood, though financial constraints prevented her from taking professional lessons long term.
Determined to create opportunities for herself, she relocated to Bristol, England, where she worked as an au pair to master the English language. Upon returning to Spain, she settled in Madrid to build a career in luxury fashion retail.
The Gucci Encounter and Public Emergence
Her life experienced a historic turning point in 2016 while working as a minimum wage sales assistant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid. It was inside the luxury store that she first met Cristiano Ronaldo, who was then starring for Real Madrid. The pair reconnected days later at an exclusive brand event, allowing them to converse in a relaxed environment outside her working hours.
As news of their romance spread, intense media scrutiny and relentless paparazzi attention forced Rodriguez to step away from her retail career twice. However, she channeled that global visibility into international modeling and media opportunities.
High Fashion Modeling and Entrepreneurial Ventures
Rodriguez transitioned seamlessly into the global fashion industry, making her red carpet debut at the Met Gala and walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week for labels like Vetements. Over the years, she has headlined major international advertising campaigns for brands including Guess, Jean Paul Gaultier, and L'Oreal.
Stepping beyond modeling, Rodriguez has established an independent net worth estimated at over 10 million dollars. Her commercial portfolio includes:
OM by G: Her personal fashion line featuring casual and athleisure wear.
Mimoa: A Dubai based activewear brand designed for active lifestyles.
Insparya Hair Company: A high profile network of hair transplant clinics across Europe, which she co owns and actively manages alongside Ronaldo.
Netflix Stardom with 'I Am Georgina'
Rodriguez expanded her global reach through her hit Netflix reality docuseries titled I Am Georgina. Spanning three successful seasons, the show chronicles her evolution from an ordinary retail employee to an international socialite, business director, and fashion icon.
The third season focuses heavily on her family's transition to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering viewers a behind the scenes look at her ultra luxurious lifestyle following Ronaldo's high profile transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.
Motherhood, Blended Family, and Personal Resilience
Alongside her commercial ventures, Rodriguez manages a tight knit blended family. Together with Ronaldo, she raises five children: eldest son Cristiano Jr., surrogate twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana Martina born in November 2017, and youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda.
In April 2022, the couple endured a deeply public tragedy when Bella's twin brother passed away during childbirth, a heartbreaking moment Rodriguez has spoken about openly to inspire other mothers facing grief.
From her humble beginnings in Jaca to building an international brand and television franchise, Georgina Rodriguez stands as an influential figure in modern media, with her civil wedding in Cascais marking another milestone in her personal and professional journey.
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