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Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Gucci Sales assistant to multi million dollar Mogul marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Following nearly a decade together, five children, and an engagement that captivated social media worldwide, Georgina Rodriguez and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo officially tied the knot on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, know everything about her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Gucci Sales assistant to multi million dollar Mogul marrying Cristiano Ronaldo
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Gucci Sales assistant to multi million dollar Mogul marrying Cristiano Ronaldo
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