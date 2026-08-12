/Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Gucci Sales assistant to multi million dollar Mogul marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

The intimate civil ceremony took place in the coastal town of Cascais, Portugal, exactly one year after Rodriguez announced her engagement on August 11, 2025. While the couple kept the exact venue undisclosed to maintain privacy away from media cameras, reports point to Ronaldo's private mansion in Quinta da Marinha as the primary location. Built from scratch over more than three years, the exclusive estate spans approximately 12,000 square meters and features eight bedrooms, a 300 square meter master suite, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and an underground garage.