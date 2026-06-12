Who is Gilberto Mora? Meet the 17-Year-Old who became Mexico's youngest-ever FIFA World Cup player

History was scripted at the iconic Estadio Azteca as FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway, with Mexico opening their campaign with a victory over South Africa. However, it was teenage sensation Gilberto Mora who stole the spotlight, etching his name into football folklore with a record-breaking World Cup appearance.

The 17-year-old midfielder came on in the 65th minute and was greeted by a thunderous ovation from the home crowd during Mexico's 2-0 victory in the opening match of the tournament.

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Youngest-ever Mexico player at FIFA World Cup

With his appearance at just 17 years and 240 days, Mora became the youngest player ever to represent Mexico at a FIFA World Cup, breaking a record that had stood for nearly a century since Manuel Rosas featured at the inaugural tournament in 1930.

His debut also placed him among the youngest players in World Cup history, joining an elite list that includes Norman Whiteside of Northern Ireland, Brazil legend Pelé, Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o and Mexican icon Hugo Sánchez.

While Mora is the youngest player at FIFA World Cup 2026, several other teenagers have also earned places on football's biggest stage. Czechia midfielder Hugo Sochurek is 18 years and 4 days old, Germany's Lennart Karl is 18 years and 109 days old, Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye is 18 years and 138 days old, while Egypt striker Hamza Abdelkarim is 18 years and 161 days old.

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From Tijuana prodigy to the World Cup stage

Born in Chiapas, Mora began his football journey at Club Tijuana and has risen at remarkable speed. He made his professional debut before turning 16 and has already made more than 50 senior appearances in Liga MX.

His breakthrough year came in 2025 when he made his debut for Mexico's senior national team during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the youngest player ever to represent El Tri. He further enhanced his reputation during the tournament, providing a crucial assist in the semi-final victory over Honduras.

Known for his ability to read the game, operate between the lines and remain composed under pressure, Mora has emerged as one of Mexico's brightest young talents. His creativity and maturity have earned the trust of coach Javier Aguirre despite his age.

Mexico's thunderous opening performance

While Mora's historic debut grabbed the headlines, Mexico also delivered the result their fans had hoped for, defeating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. Goals from Julian Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured all three points for the hosts in front of a packed Estadio Azteca crowd.

The match was also packed with drama, as three players were shown red cards in a fiery contest. Remarkably, the three dismissals in the opening fixture came close to matching the total of four red cards recorded throughout the entire FIFA World Cup 2022.