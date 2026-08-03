/Who is Harshita Jakhar? Meet the Rajasthani cyclist who became first Indian woman at Tour de France Femmes

Indian cyclist Harshita Jakhar has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to be part of the prestigious Tour de France Femmes. The 19-year-old from Rajasthan featured in the ceremonial start of Stage 2 of the race, marking a significant milestone for Indian cycling.
Although she was not part of the competitive peloton, Harshita's participation came through the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cycling Talent programme, which supports promising riders from emerging cycling nations.
Harshita rode alongside seven other young cyclists from Afghanistan, Algeria, Chile, Ethiopia, Namibia and Uganda during the 4.5-km neutralised section before the professional riders began Stage 2.
The Tour de France Femmes, running from August 1 to August 9, is the women's version of the iconic Tour de France and forms part of the UCI Women's World Tour.
The occasion also earned praise from UCI President David Lappartient, who expressed confidence in Harshita's future. "We are excited to have India's very talented Harshita Jakhar in our prestigious UCI World Cycling Talent programme. I am sure she will love being part of the Tour de France Femmes and will soon return to take part in the actual competition," Lappartient said.
Harshita Jakhar is a 19-year-old cyclist from Rajasthan and one of India's brightest young cycling prospects. She trains at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala and is part of the Target Asian Games Group.
Her father, Rakesh Jakhar, represented India in cycling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and later became a qualified coach from NIS Patiala. He introduced Harshita to cycling during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 by encouraging her to ride on the streets of Patiala.
Recognising her endurance and potential, he guided her into competitive cycling.
Harshita quickly rose through the junior ranks after topping the Under-14 trials in Bikaner in 2021. She went on to win gold medals at successive National Championships in Mumbai and Hyderabad, establishing herself as one of India's top junior cyclists.
Her international breakthrough came at the 2024 Under-18 Asian Championships in Delhi, where she secured one silver and two bronze medals.
Another major highlight of her career came at the Khelo India Youth Games, where she claimed three gold medals in the 500m Time Trial, 7.5km Scratch Race, and 2km Individual Pursuit.
Harshita's appearance at the Tour de France Femmes came through the UCI World Cycling Talent programme, which aims to provide international exposure and elite development opportunities to talented cyclists from countries without established high-performance pathways.
She was selected as one of eight young riders from across the world to participate in the ceremonial start of Stage 2, riding the neutralised section ahead of the professional race.
Speaking after the event, Harshita described the experience as a childhood dream fulfilled. "Ever since I fell in love with cycling as a child, thanks to my father, I have dreamt of the Tour de France. I am thankful to UCI for giving me this opportunity to ride with other talented cyclists at the start of the Second Stage of the race for women," she said.
Harshita has already set ambitious targets for the coming years. Her immediate aim is to secure a top-10 finish at the 2026 Asian Games, while her long-term objective is to win a medal at the 2030 Asian Games.
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