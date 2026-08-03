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Who is Harshita Jakhar? Meet the Rajasthani cyclist who became first Indian woman at Tour de France Femmes

Indian cyclist Harshita Jakhar became the first Indian woman to be part of the Tour de France Femmes after participating in the ceremonial start of Stage 2 through the UCI World Cycling Talent programme. The 19-year-old Rajasthan rider trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Patiala and is targeting a top-10 finish at the 2026 Asian Games.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Who is Harshita Jakhar? Meet the Rajasthani cyclist who became first Indian woman at Tour de France Femmes
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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