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Who is Ismail Elfath? Meet the referee appointed for Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

FIFA has appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. Here's everything you need to know about the experienced match official and his World Cup officiating record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Who is Ismail Elfath? Meet the referee appointed for Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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