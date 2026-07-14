/Who is Ismail Elfath? Meet the referee appointed for Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

FIFA has appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England, with the experienced official set to oversee one of the biggest matches of the tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The high-profile clash will decide who advances to the World Cup final, where the winner will face either France or Spain.
FIFA confirmed that 44-year-old Ismail Elfath will take charge of the semi-final, with fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins serving as assistant referees.
The Morocco-born official will referee his fourth match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, having previously officiated the group-stage fixtures between the Netherlands and Japan, Uruguay and Spain, as well as Norway's 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil.
Elfath has been one of Major League Soccer leading referees since 2012 and is among the most experienced match officials from North America.
He is no stranger to the FIFA World Cup either. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Elfath was part of the officiating team for the final between Argentina and France, serving as the fourth official as Lionel Messi lifted the trophy for the first time in his career.
The experienced referee has also overseen several Major League Soccer matches involving Messi since the Argentine captain joined Inter Miami.
The semi-final will mark the first World Cup meeting between Argentina and England since the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, where England secured a 1-0 victory through David Beckham's penalty.
The fixture also renews one of international football's most iconic rivalries, with both nations having produced several memorable World Cup encounters over the years.
Elfath's appointment comes as refereeing decisions involving Argentina have attracted significant attention during the tournament. Several incidents involving on-field decisions and VAR reviews in Argentina's matches have sparked debate, ensuring that the officiating team will be under close scrutiny during Wednesday's semi-final.
With a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at stake, all eyes will now be on Atlanta as Elfath prepares to officiate one of the tournament's biggest matches.
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