/Who is Jiya Rai? Indian Para-Swimmer creates history with Open Water triple crown

Jiya Rai is an 18-year-old Indian para-swimmer who has made a name for herself in open-water swimming with a series of remarkable long-distance swims. Rai, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), has now added another major milestone to her career by becoming the first female para-swimmer to complete the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming.
Rai achieved the feat after completing the 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan in New York on August 30. She finished the demanding solo swim in 8 hours and 53 minutes, completing the third and final leg of the prestigious open-water challenge.
Jiya Rai is the daughter of Indian Navy officer Madan Rai and has established herself as a long-distance open-water swimmer despite being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Her swimming journey includes several challenging open-water events. She completed the Palk Strait in 2022 and went on to achieve another major milestone by becoming the first girl with ASD to swim solo across the English Channel in 2024.
Rai continued her campaign in open-water swimming with the Catalina Channel in 2025. Her successful completion of the 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan in 2026 brought her three major swims together to complete the Open Water Swimming Triple Crown.
The Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming comprises three major marathon swims, the English Channel, Catalina Channel and the 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan. Rai completed the English Channel in 2024, followed it with the Catalina Channel in 2025 and completed the final leg around Manhattan in 2026.
The 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan is a demanding open-water event covering 28.5 miles, approximately 45.9 kilometres, around Manhattan Island. Swimmers have to navigate changing tides and currents while completing the course without using their escort boat for physical support.
Rai's latest accomplishment adds to an already impressive list of honours and milestones. She has been recognised with several major awards, including the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the WOWSA Award.
Her achievements have also made her an inspiration for people with disabilities, with her swimming journey highlighting the role of determination and perseverance in overcoming challenges.
After completing the Manhattan swim, Rai dedicated her achievement to raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder. She was also felicitated by Vishal Jayeshbhai Harsh, India's Deputy Consul General in New York, following her historic performance.
At just 18, Jiya Rai has now completed one of the most demanding recognised challenges in open-water swimming, while continuing to use her sporting journey to raise awareness about autism.
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