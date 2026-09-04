Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Who is Jiya Rai? Indian Para-Swimmer creates history with Open Water triple crown

Who is Jiya Rai? Indian Para-Swimmer creates history with Open Water triple crown

Jiya Rai, 18, has scripted history by becoming the first female para-swimmer to complete the prestigious Open Water Swimming Triple Crown. The Indian swimmer, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, completed the 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan in 8 hours and 53 minutes on August 30.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Who is Jiya Rai? Indian Para-Swimmer creates history with Open Water triple crown
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Delhi; Noida, Ghaziabad also receive heavy showers
2
3
4
5