The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 has delivered its first massive shockwave, and it has come from the right foot of Japanese midfielder Kaishū Sano, who scored a stunning long-range goal to give Japan a 1-0 lead against five-time world champions Brazil in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday.
In a high-stakes knockout clash at Houston Stadium, the 25-year-old midfielder Sano broke the deadlock in the 29th minute against Brazil, firing the Samurai Blue into a 1-0 half-time lead and announcing himself on the world’s grandest stage.
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The Goal That Silenced Brazil
Entering the match as heavy underdogs, Japan sat deep to absorb an intense early Brazilian press that commanded over 80% of possession. However, the tactical discipline of Hajime Moriyasu’s side paid off handsomely.
In the 29th minute, a rare lapse in concentration saw Brazilian defender Danilo misplace a pass across the midfield. Seizing the opportunity, Sano intercepted the ball with sharp anticipation, effortlessly glided past a lunging challenge from veteran midfielder Casemiro, and drove forward into open space.
From 20 yards out, Sano unleashed a clinical, low right-footed strike into the bottom-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Alisson Becker completely helpless. A brief VAR check confirmed the goal, sending the Japanese fans in Texas into pure delirium.
From J-League To Bundesliga
Kaishu Sano's his breakthrough has been a steady climb rather than an overnight miracle:
Club Career: Sano currently plays his club football in Germany for 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga, where he transitioned after a stellar career in Japan's J1 League with Kashima Antlers.
Style of Play: Primarily a defensive or central midfielder, Sano is widely recognized for his high-intensity work rate, tactical awareness, and exceptional ball-recovery skills. He has established himself as a reliable engine room presence in Europe, capable of anchoring the midfield against elite opposition like Bayern Munich.
International Breakthrough: Sporting the number 24 jersey for the national team, Sano's thunderbolt against Brazil marks his first-ever international goal for the senior Samurai Blue side - arriving in arguably the biggest game of his life.
Personal Life And Past Controversy
Sano is the elder brother of fellow professional footballer Kodai Sano (who plays for NEC Nijmegen).
In July 2024, shortly after his Mainz transfer, Sano faced arrest in Japan alongside others after they were accused of gang raping a woman. He was released without indictment after prosecutors declined to pursue charges.
He publicly apologized, expressed remorse, and was reintegrated into the national team in 2025 under coach Hajime Moriyasu, who emphasized redemption and second chances.
Despite featuring for the Samurai Blue after the incident, fans and social media criticized the Japanese team for his selection in the World Cup.
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