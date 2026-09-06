/Who is Keyaa Banerjee? Indian powerlifter faces 'AI images', sexual abuse after viral 140kg deadlift, says 'Just want to exist'

Indian powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji shot to prominence after producing a remarkable 140kg deadlift at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior and Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa. The 21-year-old earned a silver medal in the individual deadlift event in the Junior Women's 47kg category. Banerji weighed only 45.70kg at the competition, meaning her successful 140kg deadlift was more than three times her body weight. Her complete performance included a 90kg squat and a 50kg bench press, giving her a 280kg total. She finished fifth overall in the Junior Women's 47kg category. Official competition records confirm those figures.
The deadlift, however, became the defining moment of her campaign. France's Ines Herbaux won the discipline with 165kg, while Ireland's Blathnaid O'Dwyer also lifted 140kg. Banerji finished ahead of O'Dwyer to take silver.
A Rapid Rise In Numbers
Banerji's progress was also evident at the domestic level. At the 2025 National Championship, she recorded an 82.5kg squat, a 47.5kg bench press and a 127.5kg deadlift for a 257.5kg total. At the 2026 National Championship, she improved to 95kg in the squat, 52.5kg in the bench press and 140kg in the deadlift, finishing with a 287.5kg total. The official Indian competition record lists Banerji with those same figures.
Her international achievement brought a sudden wave of attention. Banerji later said that the visibility came with experiences she had never wanted, including sexual harassment, impersonation and manipulated AI images using her face and body.
Banerji Reveals Online Abuse
In a series of Instagram Stories, Banerji explained what followed her silver medal.
'I recently won a deadlift silver medal at IPF Jr Worlds for India and while I appreciate the support and recognition, as an Indian female athlete I've also had to deal with sexual harassment online, accounts impersonating me and disturbing conversations surrounding my ethnicity, ancestry and caste?'
She then described what she said was the most disturbing part of the experience.
'And the Worst thousands of Al generated images of me with pictures of my body and face morphed and edited in very disturbing ways it's quite unnerving to be waking up everyday to my feed (and the feeds of every single person I know) flooded with these fake Al pictures'
Banerji said she had generally maintained a private social media presence. Her earlier Instagram account, which had around 300 followers, was private before it was suspended.
'I've always been a private person and if you've known me in any capacity/followed my old account you'd know I never posted pictures on it either! It only got more stressful when Instagram suspended my old account (a private account with 300 followers), hence I've made this new one.'
She said creating another account was not a choice she had initially wanted to make.
'I didn't want to make it public but I'm left with no choice if I want to have a say in a narrative about my own sport and accomplishment and stand up for myself without getting my account suspended again!'
Why She Competes
Banerji stressed that powerlifting was never about online popularity for her.
'The purpose of my sport in my life is just to challenge myself in a fun way and I'm grateful to be competing at the level that I am. I never wanted to see myself everywhere like this, in-fact I really despised all these Al posters popping up without my consent. Initially, I just wanted to share this accomplishment with my close friends and family.'
She added that the sudden publicity had made her uncomfortable but that she wanted to reclaim control over her own story.
'It still makes me uneasy to have a public account all of a sudden as someone who barely uses any social media, but I'd rather take shaky steps towards standing up for myself and having some kind of say in a story about me than reading different versions of it everyday.'
Banerji also clarified that her new account was not created for commercial reasons.
'I have no goals of profiting from this account/and no goals of content creation whatsoever, I just want to start fresh with this account and make it clear which one's mine so that Instagram doesn't take my voice away again!'
She asked followers to use her new account when looking for her genuine profile.
'Thanks for reading it would be really helpful if you could all follow this account if you're interested and redirect people looking for my account to this page because I'd much rather share real pictures of myself and my experience than have you guys look at these Al edits'
Despite the unwanted attention, Banerji remains willing to discuss her World Championships experience, provided people approach the subject sensitively.
'if you're curious to know more about Worlds and my experience-if you'll be happy to share, let's please do it in a way that's mindful of my mental health!'
She also made clear that publicity was not what she wanted from the episode.
'I truly want the opposite of more publicity over this and I couldn't care less about follower counts ete, I just want a space where I can exist as a girl who likes to deadlift and not an image that's been pulled apart over and over again that feels so inauthentic to me'
Banerji later acknowledged that the sudden attention had affected how she experienced the achievement itself.
'a lot of the attention has been overwhelming and in ways I've let it overpower the joy and whimsy that comes with a big win!'
Her 140kg deadlift remains the sporting achievement that brought her into the spotlight, but Banerji's response has since shifted the conversation towards the treatment of female athletes online and the dangers of viral fame.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.