Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Who is Keyaa Banerjee? Indian powerlifter faces 'AI images', sexual abuse after viral 140kg deadlift, says 'Just want to exist'

Who is Keyaa Banerjee? Indian powerlifter faces 'AI images', sexual abuse after viral 140kg deadlift, says 'Just want to exist'

Who is Keyaa Banerji? The Indian powerlifter behind the viral 140kg deadlift and shocking AI image controversy.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Who is Keyaa Banerjee? Indian powerlifter faces 'AI images', sexual abuse after viral 140kg deadlift, says 'Just want to exist'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kerala horror: Couple, 3-year-old son killed after car rams bike; probe underway
2
3
4
5