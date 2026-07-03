As Argentina prepares to face Cape Verde today in a high-stakes World Cup Round of 32 clash, a chilling prediction from Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has left fans feeling deeply unsettled. The traditional priest, famous for his past curses on football icons, has confidently asserted that the tournament debutants will pull off a massive upset by eliminating Lionel Messi and the reigning world champions.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam has thrust himself back into the spotlight of the 2026 Men’s World Cup by delivering a tournament projection that fans of the South American giants will want to disregard entirely. The prominent Ghanaian spiritual medium, whose birth name is Stephen Osei Mensah, has publicly asserted that Cape Verde will manage to knock Argentina out of the competition during their Round of 32 fixture. This declaration has swiftly gained traction across international media due to his established history of issuing theatrical sporting prophecies.
The Background of the Spiritual Practitioner
According to reporting from Para Ti, Bonsam is recognized throughout Ghana as a conventional tribal priest and practitioner of traditional medicine. His chosen moniker carries a sinister connotation, given that the term Bonsam is frequently translated to mean devil within the native Akan tongue. He has established a global reputation by consistently associating his spiritual work with major international football tournaments, which includes historical assertions regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and contemporary statements regarding Harry Kane.
The practitioner originally achieved widespread notoriety during the 2014 Men’s World Cup when he publicly announced that he had successfully placed a debilitating hex on Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s group stage matches. Now he has reemerged during the current 2026 iteration of the competition, alleging that he has also targeted Kane with a curse. This is an assertion that England fans might find difficult to completely brush aside considering the uninspired performances of their team, despite the squad managing to top the standings in Group L.
England concluded their opening group fixtures without suffering a single defeat, though their goalless stalemate against Ghana and a laborious victory over Panama failed to convince analysts that they are prepared to dominate the upcoming elimination matches. If the star striker has indeed been dealing with any hidden mystical hindrances, it certainly aligns with the slow tempo displayed by the English side on the pitch so far.
A Difficult Projection for the Defending Champions
The specific prophecy causing concern for the South American side is Bonsam's insistence that the African nation will eliminate Lionel Messi and his fellow reigning world champions. Such a result would presumably require another exceptional defensive exhibition from their Dublin born central defender Roberto Lopes.
“Cape Verde will eliminate Argentina in the Round of 32,” read the precise statement attributed to the practitioner.
Furthermore, he has prophesied that Portugal will ultimately capture the World Cup trophy despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s persistent efforts to disrupt team cohesion. This addition only heightens the frustration for Argentine supporters who are actively anticipating another championship victory led by Lionel Messi.
While there is absolutely no practical reason to view this proclamation as anything beyond promotional showmanship, international tournaments are continuously fueled by collective sentiment, cultural folklore, and sudden anxiety. The Argentine squad will confidently remain the favorites to overcome Cape Verde, but Bonsam has successfully introduced a bizarre narrative surrounding the next appearance of Messi on the world stage.
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