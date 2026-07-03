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  • /Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Ghanaian witch doctor predicting Cape Verde will eliminate Lionel Messi's Argentina, earlier casted Harry Kane

Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Ghanaian witch doctor predicting Cape Verde will eliminate Lionel Messi's Argentina, earlier casted Harry Kane

Nana Kwaku Bonsam has thrust himself back into the spotlight of the 2026 Men’s World Cup by delivering a tournament projection that fans of the South American giants will want to disregard entirely.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Ghanaian witch doctor predicting Cape Verde will eliminate Lionel Messi's Argentina, earlier casted Harry Kane
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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