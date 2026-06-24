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Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Meet the Ghanaian spiritualist who claimed he stopped Harry Kane ahead of England vs Ghana

The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed an unusual subplot after Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had used his powers to prevent England captain Harry Kane from scoring in their crucial group-stage clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Meet the Ghanaian spiritualist who claimed he stopped Harry Kane ahead of England vs Ghana
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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