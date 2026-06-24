/Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam? Meet the Ghanaian spiritualist who claimed he stopped Harry Kane ahead of England vs Ghana

The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed an unusual subplot after Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had used his powers to prevent England captain Harry Kane from scoring in their crucial group-stage clash.
The claim gained attention after England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana, with Kane enduring a frustrating evening despite entering the match in strong form.
England entered the fixture as favourites and were hoping to secure qualification for the Round of 32. Kane, who scored twice in England's opening win over Croatia, was expected to lead the attack once again.
However, the Bayern Munich striker struggled to make a decisive impact as Ghana's disciplined defence restricted England's opportunities. His most notable moment came late in the match when he failed to convert a close-range chance that could have secured victory for the Three Lions.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam is a well-known and often controversial traditional spiritualist from Ghana. His name translates to "Devil of Wednesday" and he has gained international attention on multiple occasions for making bold claims involving football stars and major tournaments.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam a Ghanaian watch doctor has promised to put a curse on Harry Kane before the England vs Ghana game on Thursday— Ghetto Kid (@Ghetto_kd) June 22, 2026
"I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country" pic.twitter.com/GwiIqGa3Zk
As per the information available on his public platforms, Bonsam operates shrines in Ghana's capital, Accra, and describes himself as a traditional priest and herbalist. He has frequently spoken about African traditional spiritual practices and their role in society.
Ahead of the England-Ghana clash, Bonsam reportedly claimed he would use spiritual powers to limit Kane's influence on the match. He stated that he was not seeking to injure the England captain but wanted to ensure the striker would be unable to hurt Ghana's chances during the World Cup encounter.
After the match ended 0-0, social media users quickly linked Kane's subdued display to Bonsam's pre-match comments, with several posts jokingly suggesting that the "curse had worked." However, there is no verifiable evidence supporting any connection between the spiritualist's claims and events on the pitch.
This is not the first time Bonsam has made headlines during a major football tournament. Before the 2014 FIFA World Cup, he publicly claimed responsibility for a knee problem suffered by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Ghana's meeting with Portugal.
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