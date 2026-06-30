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Who is Orlando Gill? Meet the Paraguay goalkeeper who knocked Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero after making two crucial saves in the penalty shootout to eliminate four-time champions Germany from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's everything you need to know about the 26-year-old San Lorenzo goalkeeper whose stunning display powered Paraguay into the Round of 16.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Who is Orlando Gill? Meet the Paraguay goalkeeper who knocked Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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