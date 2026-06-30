/Who is Orlando Gill? Meet the Paraguay goalkeeper who knocked Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the unlikely hero as the South American nation stunned four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Gill's sensational performance between the posts, including two crucial saves in the shootout, helped Paraguay script one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper produced a series of vital stops over 120 minutes before denying Germany's Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade from the penalty spot. Jonathan Tah then fired his effort over the crossbar, allowing José Canale to convert the decisive penalty and seal a memorable 4-3 shootout victory after the match ended 1-1.
Germany entered the Round of 32 clash as overwhelming favourites but struggled to break down Paraguay's disciplined defence, with Gill standing tall throughout the contest. The goalkeeper made several important saves during regulation and extra time to keep his side in the game before delivering when it mattered most in the shootout.
His heroics helped Paraguay register only their second FIFA World Cup knockout victory, with both of those wins coming after penalty shootouts.
Orlando Gill is a Paraguayan goalkeeper who currently plays for Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro. Born and raised in Paraguay, Gill developed through the youth systems of Club 13 de Junio and CS San Lorenzo before beginning his senior career with the latter.
In December 2023, he joined San Lorenzo de Almagro on loan and initially featured for the club's reserve side. His move became permanent in 2024, and he was promoted to the senior team in January 2025 on a contract running until 2027.
On the international stage, Gill made his senior debut for Paraguay in September 2025 during a World Cup qualifier against Peru. Less than a year later, he earned a place in Paraguay's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
Gill's World Cup campaign did not begin on the best note as Paraguay suffered a 4-1 defeat against the United States in the group stage. However, the goalkeeper responded impressively in the remaining matches.
He made five saves each against Australia and Turkey before delivering his standout performance against Germany. Across regulation and extra time, Gill repeatedly frustrated the German attack and then capped off the night with two decisive penalty saves in the shootout.
His performances have played a major role in Paraguay's remarkable run to the Round of 16 after the nation returned to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010.
Germany had opportunities to progress but failed to capitalise. A potential go-ahead goal in extra time was ruled out following a VAR review, while their penalty shootout unravelled after Gill denied Havertz and Woltemade. Tah's missed spot-kick ultimately proved decisive as Paraguay completed a famous victory.
The result sends Paraguay into the Round of 16, where they will face either Sweden or France as they continue their fairytale campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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