Who Is Raja Jackson? MMA Fighter, Son Of UFC Legend Rampage Under Fire After Brutal Assault On Wrestler Syko Stu

Professional MMA fighter Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has landed in controversy after a violent outburst at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The assault, which was live-streamed on Kick, left wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu) hospitalized and triggered massive backlash online.

Who Is Raja Jackson?

Raja Jackson, 25, is an up-and-coming MMA fighter from Los Angeles who began his professional career in 2023 after a stint in the amateur circuit. Carrying the legacy of his father, Rampage Jackson, Raja has shown flashes of talent inside the cage, though he is still in the early stages of his journey. With his famous surname and growing fan base, expectations around Raja have been high but this latest incident has placed him in an unwanted spotlight.

What Happened At The Wrestling Show?

The incident occurred on August 23, 2025, during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. What began as a scripted match between Raja and Stuart Smith escalated dangerously when Raja unleashed a flurry of punches reportedly 20 in total even after Smith appeared to be knocked unconscious.

The excessive attack shocked fans both in attendance and watching online. Smith was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, raising serious concerns about safety and the blurred line between staged performance and real violence.

Kick Reacts, Fans Demand Accountability

Following the incident, streaming platform Kick immediately banned Raja Jackson and issued a strong statement condemning the assault. On social media, fans and critics voiced outrage, questioning why the match was allowed to spiral into a real-life beatdown. Many demanded stricter safety rules and better supervision at wrestling shows to prevent similar incidents.

Rampage Jackson Speaks Out

MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson broke his silence in defense of his son, while also expressing concern for the injured wrestler. Rampage explained that the brawl was initially supposed to be part of the show, but the situation spiraled out of control.

He also revealed Raja had been dealing with a recent concussion, raising questions about whether he should have been cleared to participate in such a physically demanding event. Rampage acknowledged that emotions and poor judgment played a role, stressing the importance of protecting athletes’ health.

The fallout has placed Raja at a crossroads in his young career. Once seen as a promising MMA fighter, he now faces reputational damage, scrutiny from fans, and potential sanctions within combat sports. The episode has also reignited debate about the responsibilities of athletes in scripted combat sports and the thin line between entertainment and endangerment.