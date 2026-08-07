The All India Football Federation has taken steps to solidify its plans for the upcoming FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival by selecting Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj as team manager for the national squad, with Bibiano Fernandes appointed to lead as head coach.
The decision was finalized during a meeting of the AIFF executive committee in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6. The session covered several operational items, including discussions regarding India's scheduled friendly against Brazil and ongoing matters related to the Indian Super League.
Beyond his executive appointment, Bajaj commands a massive online audience, boasting 3 million followers on his official Instagram handle @ranjitbajaj.
Who Is Ranjit Bajaj?
Bajaj has spent years as one of the most outspoken figures operating within the Indian football ecosystem. A former national athlete who represented India at the Under-19 football level, his early public profile included appearing as a finalist on the inaugural season of the reality television series MTV Roadies, alongside work as a mountaineer and animal rights activist.
Through his leadership at Minerva Punjab, he established one of the country's premier youth academies, creating a reliable talent pipeline that has produced more than 250 international players for national age group squads. His institutional trophy cabinet features multiple AIFF Youth League titles with Minerva Punjab, complemented by top honors in international youth tournaments such as the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup, and Norway Cup. During a historic European run, his youth teams scored 295 goals across 23 games, which included a remarkable 6-0 victory against Liverpool FC’s youth academy at the MIC Cup in Spain.
To fund early international travel when corporate backing fell short, Bajaj mortgaged his family's gold jewelry and secured a personal loan of 56 lakh rupees. His senior team, Minerva Punjab FC, eventually reached the summit of domestic football by capturing the top-tier I-League title during the 2017–18 campaign.
Outside of winning silverware, Bajaj has continually campaigned for systemic reforms across Indian sports, submitting a 4.1 crore rupee grassroots proposal to run the national youth program at zero cost to the federation while offering tactical guidance to Armed Forces aspirants out of his Chandigarh and Mohali facilities.
Coaching Record and National Team Role
Despite his hands-on management style and influence over tactical choices in the Minerva dressing room, Bajaj has never officially held a head coaching position during his tenure running the academy.
An AIFF press release confirming the leadership structure for the India U15 squad read: "On the recommendation of the AIFF Technical Committee, the Executive Committee approved the appointment of Bibiano Fernandes as the head coach of the India U15 men's national team, subject to his acceptance, for the inaugural edition of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan. Ranjit Bajaj was approved as the team manager. As per the regulations of the tournament, 20 members - six staff and 14 players - can be part of the team's contingent."
However, following the announcement, Bajaj expressed strong reservations regarding the appointment process, noting that federation officials released the statement to media outlets without engaging in prior consultation or formal communication with him.
First Assignment at FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
Should he officially step into the role, Bajaj's initial assignment as team manager will take place at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, set to run from October 22 to 31 in Azerbaijan.
Unlike senior FIFA tournaments that focus heavily on competitive standings, this inaugural event is designed as a developmental initiative aimed at providing young players with valuable international match experience.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.