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Who Is Ranjit Bajaj? Roadies Finalist who mortgaged his Gold to defeat Liverpool 6-0, now appointed India's U15 WC manager

The All India Football Federation has taken steps to solidify its plans for the upcoming FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival by selecting Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj as team manager for the national squad, with Bibiano Fernandes appointed to lead as head coach.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Who Is Ranjit Bajaj? Roadies Finalist who mortgaged his Gold to defeat Liverpool 6-0, now appointed India's U15 WC manager
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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