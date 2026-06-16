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Who is Sarpreet Singh? Indian-origin midfielder making waves for New Zealand at FIFA World Cup 2026

Indian-origin midfielder Sarpreet Singh's inspiring journey from Auckland to the FIFA World Cup has made him one of New Zealand's biggest football stars and a source of pride for fans in India. The midfielder also featured as the All Whites played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran in their Group G opener.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Who is Sarpreet Singh? Indian-origin midfielder making waves for New Zealand at FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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