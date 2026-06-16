/Who is Sarpreet Singh? Indian-origin midfielder making waves for New Zealand at FIFA World Cup 2026

New Zealand's return to the FIFA World Cup stage for the first time since 2010 gave football fans in India an extra reason to tune in to the All whites opening clash against Iran. The spotlight was firmly on Sarpreet Singh, the Indian-origin midfielder who has emerged as one of the most recognisable faces of New Zealand football.
Born and raised in Auckland to parents whose roots trace back to Jalandhar in Punjab, Singh's journey from a football academy in New Zealand to the FIFA World Cup has been one of perseverance, talent and resilience.
Sarpreet Singh began playing football at the age of seven after joining the Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy. His talent quickly became evident and he progressed through the ranks before joining the Wellington Phoenix development system.
The attacking midfielder represented New Zealand at various youth levels, including the FIFA U-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019, where his performances attracted the attention of clubs across Europe.
In 2019, Singh made history by signing for German giants Bayern Munich. He later became the first player of Indian descent to feature in the Bundesliga when he made his senior debut against Werder Bremen.
Initially playing for Bayern Munich's reserve side, Singh impressed enough to earn opportunities with the first team under then-manager Hansi Flick. He also made a senior start against SC Freiburg and was part of Bayern's Bundesliga-winning squad during the 2019-20 season.
Just when his European career appeared ready to take off, Singh suffered a serious osteitis pubis injury that stalled his progress. More recently, an MCL injury in February threatened to derail his World Cup dream.
However, the midfielder returned to action in April and did enough to earn a place in New Zealand's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Following spells in Europe, including stints in Portugal and Serbia, Singh returned to Wellington Phoenix on loan earlier this year and remains a key figure in New Zealand's midfield.
Singh has maintained close ties with his Indian heritage throughout his career. In 2018, he featured in the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where New Zealand's Under-23 side faced India and captain Sunil Chhetri.
The tournament proved memorable for Singh as he scored against Kenya and provided two assists in New Zealand's 2-1 victory over India.
Speaking about his heritage and his appearance at the World Cup, Singh said being recognised as the first Sikh footballer to play at the tournament carries immense pride and responsibility. "I carry a huge responsibility and pride, representing my culture and my people. To be the first is very special. I also want to pave the way for the next generation, so we have more from the Indian community coming through and being able to play on the world stage."
Meanwhile, Iran showed tremendous character to rescue a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their Group G opener at Los Angeles Stadium. New Zealand twice took the lead through Elijah Just, who scored both goals for the All Whites. However, Iran responded on both occasions, with veteran defender Ramin Rezaeian levelling the scores before Mohammad Mohebi's superb second-half header secured a hard-earned point for Team Melli.
The encounter was played against the backdrop of political tensions and protests surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament, but both teams remained focused and ultimately shared the spoils. The result leaves all four teams in Group G level on one point after Belgium and Egypt also played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.