Who Is Shannon Kobylarczyk? Milwaukee Brewers Fan Sparks National Controversy

Milwaukee Brewers fan Shannon Kobylarczyk has become the center of a viral storm after a shocking incident during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Kobylarczyk yelling racially charged remarks at Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, a U.S. Navy veteran, leading to her firing, resignation from a nonprofit board, and a stadium ban. The controversy has ignited national debates on fan behavior, inclusivity in sports, and accountability in the digital age.

Brewers fan that said ‘call ICE’ on a Latino Dodgers fan now out of job



Shannon Kobylarczyk was an employee of the Manpower Group in Milwaukee and served on the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.



The Incident at American Family Field

The confrontation unfolded on October 14, 2025, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Ricardo Fosado, a Dodgers supporter of Mexican descent attending the game on a business trip, began recording the crowd’s reaction during a Dodgers comeback. Moments later, Kobylarczyk shouted insults, including “Real men drink beer, p***y,” and tapped another fan on the shoulder, adding, “Call ICE,” referencing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fosado, unshaken, responded on camera: “Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen. War veteran, baby girl. Two wars. ICE isn’t going to do nothing to me. Good luck.” Despite his calm, assertive reply, Fosado was reported to stadium security and removed from the game. The incident quickly went viral, drawing outrage across social media platforms.

Shannon Kobylarczyk: Career and Fallout

Prior to the controversy, Shannon Kobylarczyk was a Milwaukee-based attorney and board member of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. She also worked at ManpowerGroup, a global staffing firm. Within days of the video going viral, Kobylarczyk was placed on immediate leave and subsequently terminated from her position at ManpowerGroup. The staffing agency emphasized a commitment to “respect, integrity, and accountability” following an internal investigation.

Kobylarczyk also resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board, with the nonprofit issuing a statement condemning her actions. The swift fallout highlights how viral moments can have immediate personal and professional consequences, particularly when tied to racially charged behavior.

MLB and Brewers Respond

The Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball (MLB) moved quickly to address the situation. Both Kobylarczyk and Fosado were banned from future games at American Family Field due to violations of the stadium’s Guest Code of Conduct. The Brewers stressed that “all persons attending games must be respectful of each other,” and the organization does not condone offensive statements related to “race, gender, or national origin.”

Interestingly, Fosado himself showed remarkable grace. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he stated, “I don’t think it was horrible or something that should get her fired… We cannot be judged on one mistake. A lot of emotions were involved.” His measured response has sparked discussion about accountability, empathy, and the role of social media in amplifying confrontations.

Online Reactions: The 'Brewers Karen'

Social media quickly drew comparisons between Kobylarczyk and the infamous “Phillies Karen” incident, which went viral during a Philadelphia Phillies game in September 2025. Users dubbed her the “Brewers Karen”, further fueling discussions about fan conduct at sporting events. The viral clip has been viewed millions of times, sparking debates about the intersection of race, sports culture, and online accountability.