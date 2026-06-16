/Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde goalkeeper creates history in draw against Spain

Cape Verde's goalless draw against Spain was one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026. For veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, however, the emotional scenes after the final whistle were about much more than football.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper delivered the performance of his life, making seven saves to frustrate Spain's star-studded attack and help World Cup debutants Cape Verde secure a historic 0-0 draw. But moments after being named Player of the Match, the veteran collapsed into tears near his goalpost.
Speaking after the game, Vozinha revealed that his mother could not travel to the United States because of Visa issues and financial constraints. The Cape Verde captain also spoke emotionally about his grandparents, who raised him but are no longer alive to witness the greatest moment of his career. "I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and they could not be there," Vozinha said after the match.
"My mum couldn't be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time."
Born as Josimar Jose Evora Dias in Mindelo, Cape Verde, the goalkeeper is known to the football world simply as Vozinha, a nickname linked to his grandparents.
Unlike many modern football stars, Vozinha did not become a professional footballer until his mid-twenties. He began his journey with local club Batuque FC before taking his career across several countries, including Angola, Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal.
Today, he plays for Portuguese second-division side Chaves. The veteran almost walked away from international football after losing his place during a difficult period with the national team. However, encouragement from teammates convinced him to continue pursuing his dream of playing at the World Cup.
At the age of 40, that dream finally became reality.
Cape Verde entered the tournament as rank outsiders against 2010 world champions Spain. But the tiny island nation, with a population of around half a million, refused to be intimidated.
Cape verde Draw Against Spain— Dr. Sana (@Blackmemex0) June 15, 2026
What a One Man Show !! By Goalkeeper Vozinha #Spain #Fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/kuHqnwLIKA
Vozinha produced a string of superb saves to deny the likes of Pedri, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, ensuring Cape Verde earned a famous point on their FIFA World Cup debut.
He also became just the second goalkeeper aged 40 or older to make seven saves in a single FIFA World Cup match since 1966.
The performance also saw him create history. At 40 years and 12 days, he became the oldest player to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut and the second-oldest debutant in tournament history.
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