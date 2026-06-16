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Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde goalkeeper creates history in draw against Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after producing a heroic display to help his country hold Spain to a historic goalless draw. The veteran later revealed that his emotional post-match tears were due to his family's absence from the biggest moment of his career.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde goalkeeper creates history in draw against Spain
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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