Who Is 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt, who went viral for 'Hurdles Dancing' Warmup

Dubbed as the 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt went viral recently for an interesting warm-up session, some three weeks ago. The German Track and Field star was seen doing 'Hurdles Dance' warmups to get ready for a long training day ahead of the new season. Followed by millions on Instagram, Schmidt is hailed as the sexiest female athlete on the planet by many. In this story, we get to know more about her life and achievements. But firstly, let's look at her unique warm-up exercise that made her a viral sensation in May this year.

Who is Alica Schmidt?

Alica became popular before the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Known for her physical beauty the world over, Schmidt is not just about her appearance. She is a top-class track athlete. The 24-year-old was part of the 4*400 Germany relay team at thw 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships which won the silver medal.

In 2019, Schmidt won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. Schimidt and her team then finished sixth in 2022 European Championships. She hit a new low after failing to medal at the Olympics, eventually taking a break from the sport. Not to forget, Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member this year.

Schmidt is an Instagram sensation

Schmidt is a big hit on social media website Instagram where she enjoys fandom of 3.7 million followers. This track and field star is no less than a model as she recently was spotted at Cannes. The German runner was attending the unveiling of the Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France. She looked stunning in the white-coloured costume she wore at the event.

Schmidt's Instagram is filled with many of her pics from training sessions, races and modelling assignments. In other photos, she can be seen posing at her house. She is a fit athlete as is the demand of her sport. One can easily look at her abs on various photos on the social media website.

Who gave Alica Schmidt the 'World's Sexiest Athlete' tag?

The German athlete was called the 'World's Sexiest Athlete' for the first time by Busted Coverage, an Australian magazine. Later, many other newspapers called her the same and the tag has been since then stayed. Talking about the 'sexiest athlete' tag, Schmidt had said for her sport comes first and appearance later. "I don't know why I got thi title. Sport comes clearly first. There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good but having many fans does not make you interesting. That's just competitive sport for me," Schmidt had said.

Alica Schmidt's boyfriend

Currently, there is no new update on her relationship status. However, in 2020, she was reportedly dating Fredi Richter. He is a Germany bodybuilder and a fitness trainer as well. Schmidt's pics can be seen on Richter's Instagram which sort of makes a statement that their relationship is still on.