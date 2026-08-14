/Who was Prichard Colon? Former boxer dies at 33 after 11 years in vegetative state

Former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colon has died at the age of 33, nearly 11 years after a devastating brain injury suffered during a controversial bout against Terrel Williams in 2015. Colon spent 221 days in a coma and remained in a vegetative state for more than a decade.
Prichard Colon was a Puerto Rican professional boxer who was regarded as a promising talent early in his career. Before the fight that changed his life, Colon had built an unbeaten professional record and recorded 13 knockout victories among his 16 wins.
The boxer's career came to a tragic end during his October 2015 super welterweight bout against American fighter Terrel Williams at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virgina. Colon complained to the referee about repeated punches to the back of his head during the contest.
The bout became controversial as Colon appeared to receive several illegal punches to the back of his head. Williams was penalised two points in the seventh round for the illegal blows. Despite Colon complaining about the punches, the fight continued.
Colon was knocked down twice in the ninth round. His corner mistakenly believed the contest had ended and removed his gloves, but the fight was still underway. Colon was subsequently disqualified with 17 seconds remaining in the round.
Shortly after returning to the dressing room, Colon began vomiting and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a subdural haematoma, a serious brain injury involving bleeding around the brain. He underwent emergency surgery, including a hemicraniectomy.
Colon remained in a coma for 221 days before regaining consciousness. However, he was left in a vegetative state and required full-time care from his family for the rest of his life. He never recovered the ability to walk or speak independently.
His family remained by his side throughout his long recovery. Colon’s mother, Nieves, became his main caregiver, while his family continued to care for him for more than a decade after the injury.
Colon’s father, Richard Colon, announced his son’s death on social media on August 13, 2026. In his message, he thanked people for their years of love and prayers and asked them to continue keeping the family in their prayers.
The boxing community paid tribute to Colon following his death. The World Boxing Organisation described him as a warrior whose courage, strength and fighting spirit transcended the boxing ring. The World Boxing Association also mourned his passing and highlighted the resilience shown throughout his life.
Prichard Colon’s story is one of a promising boxing career cut short by a devastating injury and an 11-year battle fought largely outside the ring. He died at 33, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and the unwavering support of his family.
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