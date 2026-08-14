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Who was Prichard Colon? Former boxer dies at 33 after 11 years in vegetative state

Prichard Colon, the former Puerto Rican boxer, has died aged 33 after spending more than a decade in a vegetative state following a brain injury suffered in a 2015 bout. Colon spent 221 days in a coma after the fight before remaining in a vegetative state for over 10 years.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Who was Prichard Colon? Former boxer dies at 33 after 11 years in vegetative state
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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