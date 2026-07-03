Portugal has officially secured its place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory against Croatia in Toronto. The Portuguese side will now move forward to encounter Spain in the next stage of the knockout tournament. Spain earned its advancement by convincingly defeating Austria with a 3-0 scoreline in the preceding Round of 32 fixture. The highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between the two Iberian nations is scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas, on July 6.
Match Report: Dramatic Turnaround Led by Veteran and Substitute
The competitive fixture provided immense drama on the pitch before transitioning into an emotional evening of collective remembrance. Croatia claimed the initial advantage in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic struck the opening goal of the game. Portugal managed to equalize in the 68th minute after a video assistant referee review resulted in a penalty, which Cristiano Ronaldo confidently converted from the spot.
As the contest appeared destined for extra time, substitute Goncalo Ramos successfully directed a cross from Rafael Leao into the net during the fourth minute of injury time to complete the turnaround and put Portugal ahead. Croatia initially believed they had forced extra time moments later via a strike from Josko Gvardiol, but a subsequent VAR review disallowed the goal due to an offside position.
Ronaldo Secures Man of the Match and Honors Late Teammate
Following the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo was named the official Man of the Match for his impactful performance and leadership on the pitch. In a deeply emotional post-game scene, Ronaldo donned the number 21 jersey of his former teammate Diogo Jota to mark the exact one-year anniversary of the late forward's tragic passing. Supported by his teammates, a tearful Ronaldo held the jersey aloft in front of the traveling fans to honor Jota's memory.
During his post-match presentation, Ronaldo chose to dedicate the individual honor entirely to his late friend.
"The MOTM award is for Diogo Jota, he inspires all of us. We wish he was here with us," Ronaldo stated.
With the emotional celebration wrapped up, Roberto Martinez's squad will immediately shift its focus to preparing for the crucial elimination match against Spain at Dallas Stadium.
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