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Why did FIFA ban Qatar's Assim Madibo for five matches? The tackle that left Canada's Ismael Kone with a broken leg

Qatari footballer Assim Madibo has received a five match international ban from the FIFA disciplinary committee following a severe tackle that resulted in a fractured leg for Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone during their World Cup group stage encounter.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Why did FIFA ban Qatar's Assim Madibo for five matches? The tackle that left Canada's Ismael Kone with a broken leg
Image Credit: Credits - XSource: Bureau

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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