/Why did FIFA ban Qatar's Assim Madibo for five matches? The tackle that left Canada's Ismael Kone with a broken leg

Qatari footballer Assim Madibo has received a five match international ban from the FIFA disciplinary committee following a severe tackle that resulted in a fractured leg for Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone during their World Cup group stage encounter.
The match, which took place last Thursday in Vancouver, saw Canada secure an emphatic 6 0 victory over Qatar to mark their first ever World Cup triumph. However, the historic celebration for the host nation was entirely overshadowed by the grim injury sustained by Kone early in the second half.
Details of the Incident and Medical Urgency
The critical moment occurred in the 51st minute of the game when Madibo initiated a reckless sliding tackle from behind, catching Kone squarely on his lower left leg. The severity of the impact was instantly obvious to players and spectators nearby. Kone collapsed to the turf in extreme pain, holding his leg and covering his face.
The medical team quickly rushed onto the field to provide immediate assistance. Kone was stabilized and carried off the pitch on a stretcher before being transported directly to a local hospital. Medical evaluations confirmed that the Canadian midfielder had suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg, requiring emergency orthopedic surgery.
Following the tackle, the referee immediately showed Madibo a straight red card, sending him off the field. Reports indicated that the Qatari player was visibly shaken by the outcome of his challenge and later visited Kone in person to offer a sincere apology.
FIFA Disciplinary Action and Precedent
Following an official review of the match footage, the FIFA disciplinary committee announced the five match suspension on Wednesday, citing serious foul play as the basis for the ruling. Although Qatar retains the legal right to appeal the sanction, the national association has not yet released an official statement regarding the matter.
From his hospital bed, Kone shared a moving update with his supporters on Instagram, expressing his appreciation for the massive wave of support:
"You can't even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers."
While the five match ban represents a significant penalty, it does not stand as the most severe sanction in the history of the tournament.
In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez was handed a historic nine match international ban and barred from all football activities for four months after biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. Similarly, during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Italian defender Mauro Tassotti was suspended for eight games after fracturing the nose of Spain midfielder Luis Enrique with a vicious elbow inside the penalty box.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.