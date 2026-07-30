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Why did Indian Hockey team jersey colour changed from blue to saffron? Hockey India clarifies amid row

Hockey India on Thursday issued a clarification over the criticism surrounding the team’s new saffron-coloured kit for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Why did Indian Hockey team jersey colour changed from blue to saffron? Hockey India clarifies amid row
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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