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Why Erling Haaland didn't play vs Kylian Mbappe's France? Coach Solbakken explains Norway's Ten changes

The unexpected absence of Erling Haaland from the starting lineup for Norway in their pivotal final Group I encounter against France stunned spectators, yet manager Ståle Solbakken had previously signaled that difficult choices would be necessary.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Why Erling Haaland didn't play vs Kylian Mbappe's France? Coach Solbakken explains Norway's Ten changes
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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