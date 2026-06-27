The unexpected absence of Erling Haaland from the starting lineup for Norway in their pivotal final Group I encounter against France stunned spectators, yet manager Ståle Solbakken had previously signaled that difficult choices would be necessary inside the high-stakes environment of the World Cup.
Norway Prioritizes Knockout Stage Over Group-Top Finish
Consecutive triumphs over Iraq and Senegal successfully ensured Norway a place in the Round of 32. This marked a monumental milestone for the country, which had never advanced to a World Cup group phase during the lifetime of Haaland. Because France mirrored those two victories, Friday's fixture in Boston became a direct battle for first place in the group.
Nevertheless, Solbakken approached the situation with a completely different perspective.
'The Round of 32 Is More Important': Solbakken Explains
"It is an important game [against France]," the Norway boss told assembled media before the match, "but the most important is the Round of 32."
The manager emphasized the physical toll of the competition as he evaluated the path forward.
"Knowing the prerequisites," Solbakken continued, "we don't know how many games we will get..."
Mass Rotation Backfires Against France
France took full advantage of a heavily altered Norwegian team that was missing far more than just its star striker. An entirely reshuffled defensive line was dismantled by Ousmane Dembélé and his teammates, allowing France to clinch the top spot and sending Solbakken's squad into a Round of 32 matchup against Côte d'Ivoire.
Ten Changes Made to Norway's Starting XI
Solbakken made a massive tactical gamble by rotating ten players from the starting lineup that had secured a 3-2 win over Senegal four days prior. The entire attacking line, alongside Haaland, was relegated to the bench, while captain Martin Ødegaard also started among the substitutes.
Furthermore, the central defensive partnership of Torbjørn Heggem and Kristoffer Ajer was completely changed, exposing Norway's backline.
France Field Full-Strength Side
In stark contrast to the experimental Norwegian side, Didier Deschamps selected his strongest available starting XI. Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise capitalized on the opportunity against an inexperienced Norwegian defense.
Solbakken: Haaland Puts Team Before Golden Boot
The goalscoring prowess of Haaland remains central to Norway's ambitions, but Solbakken insisted the striker is not chasing individual awards.
"He is not focused on being the top scorer," the coach said. "He is focused on the team... his greater strength is that he puts the team first."
'We Must Be Smart, Not Greedy'
The Norway boss defended his rotation policy, stressing the importance of preserving key players for the knockout stage.
"We are very happy having six points," Solbakken said. "We should not become too greedy. We have to be more smart than greedy." Whether that calculated gamble pays off will become clear in Norway's Round of 32 clash against Côte d'Ivoire.
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