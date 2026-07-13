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Why France are favourites to lift FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy? Oliver Kahn reveals key reasons 

France are set to take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 first semi-final on July 15 at the Dallas stadium. The two teams will face each other for the second time in the final stages of the World Cup after the round of 16 won by Les Bleus (3-1) in 2006. 

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Why France are favourites to lift FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy? Oliver Kahn reveals key reasons 
Image Credit: IANS

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