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Why Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips are not playing for New Zealand in series deciding Test against England ? Explained

In a major blow to New Zealand, senior pacer Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips have been ruled out of their crucial series-deciding Test match against England at Trent Bridge due to various injuries. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Why Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips are not playing for New Zealand in series deciding Test against England ? Explained
Image Credit: IANSSource: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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