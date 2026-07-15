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Why Spain's controversial penalty against France stood despite Lamine Yamal handball claims

Spain's controversial penalty against France sparked handball debate after fans claimed Lamine Yamal handled the ball before winning the spot-kick in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. However, IFAB rules and refereeing experts agreed the contact occurred on Yamal's sleeve in a natural position, making the penalty the correct decision.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Why Spain's controversial penalty against France stood despite Lamine Yamal handball claims
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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