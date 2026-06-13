Why was rape accused Thomas Partey barred from Canada for FIFA World Cup 2026 but cleared to play in United States?

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been barred from participating in his country's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener after Canada refused his visa application, with the player currently awaiting trial in London on multiple rape charges. FIFA confirmed on Friday that the 32-year-old will be unable to travel from Ghana's base camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Toronto for the team's opening group-stage fixture against Panama on Wednesday.

"His visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," FIFA said in an official statement. "FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

The Ghana Football Association did not respond to a request for comment when media contacted them

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Canada Stresses Immigration Laws Remain Unchanged

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a statement saying every individual seeking entry into the country is assessed on a case-by-case basis "based on the facts available and the law that applies."

"Canada is proud to be a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is working to facilitate a successful event while maintaining the safety and security of Canadians," the agency stated.

"Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws."

Partey Remains Eligible for Matches in United States

Partey was en route back to Ghana's Rhode Island base camp following the visa denial. He remains eligible to feature in Ghana's subsequent group matches, including their June 23 contest against England in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and their final group outing against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Trial Scheduled Later This Year

The midfielder is scheduled to stand trial in November or later on allegations that stem from his time at English club Arsenal between 2020 and 2025. Partey, who currently plays for Villarreal in Spain, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Partey is not the only World Cup player facing legal proceedings. Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is also awaiting trial on separate charges in Paris.

Ghana Begin Fifth World Cup Campaign in Six Editions

Despite the setback, Ghana will continue its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Panama before facing England and Croatia in Group F. The Black Stars are appearing at the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in the last six editions of the tournament and will be hoping to advance beyond the group stage despite the absence of one of their most experienced players for the opener.