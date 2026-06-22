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'Will be remembered as one of the best achievements': Mohamed Salah overjoyed as Egypt secure historic first-ever FIFA World Cup win

Goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet saw Egypt create history as they came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first FIFA World Cup victory since making their debut 92 years and 25 days ago.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
'Will be remembered as one of the best achievements': Mohamed Salah overjoyed as Egypt secure historic first-ever FIFA World Cup win
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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