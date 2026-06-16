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Will Brazil's Neymar play against Haiti? Brazil star undergoes fresh tests ahead of FIFA WC 2026 clash

Neymar underwent fresh exams on Monday to evaluate his recovery from a grade two calf strain in his right leg and is unlikely to play against Haiti in Brazil's second Group C game on Friday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Will Brazil's Neymar play against Haiti? Brazil star undergoes fresh tests ahead of FIFA WC 2026 clash
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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