Will Brazil's superstar Neymar play at FIFA WC 2026? CBF issues recovery update after MRI scan

Injured Brazil forward Neymar is making "good progress" in his bid to be fit for the FIFA World Cup starting this week, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The CBF issued the update after Neymar underwent an MRI scan to assess his recovery from a grade two calf strain in his right leg. It said the 34-year-old's recuperation was "within the expected parameters", adding that he would continue receiving treatment as part of a tailored program.

The CBF did not say when the Santos star would be fit to play, but local media reported he would be unavailable until at least the second group match, reports Xinhua.

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Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has not played for the national team since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023.

Since then, he has endured a series of injuries, including the latest calf strain sustained while playing for Santos in May.

Brazil will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil will be competing at the FIFA World Cup for a record-extending 23rd time next year. Indeed, the Selecao are the only side to have featured in every edition of the global showpiece, which is set to be staged for the first time across three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Neymar has indicated the FIFA World Cup 202, starting Thursday, will be the last of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar's career along with the words, "We've watched him grow up."

He has not played for Brazil since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. He has since suffered a series of injuries, the latest of which is a calf strain that could keep him out of Brazil's opening match against Morocco on June 13.