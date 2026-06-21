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Will Lamine Yamal start against Saudi Arabia? Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reveals

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente remains tight-lipped on star player Lamine Yamal's playing time as Spain takes on Saudi Arabia in its second Group H game of the FIFA World Cup.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Will Lamine Yamal start against Saudi Arabia? Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reveals
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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