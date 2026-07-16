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Will Rohit Sharma play his last match for India on Sunday? Report makes massive claim ahead of Lord's ODI

Will Sunday's Lord's ODI mark the end of Rohit Sharma's illustrious 50-over career? A report has made a major claim about the veteran opener's future, with the BCCI reportedly planning a big transition after the England series.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Will Rohit Sharma play his last match for India on Sunday? Report makes massive claim ahead of Lord's ODI
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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