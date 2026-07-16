India opener Rohit Sharma could be on the verge of bringing the curtain down on his ODI career, with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's potentially set to be his last appearance in the format. The veteran batter's future in India's 50-over setup has reportedly come under uncertainty as India continue their transition towards a younger core ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
According to a report by The Indian express, the BCCI selection committee has decided to move on from Rohit Sharma after the ongoing three-match ODI series against England. The report claims the selectors, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, informed the veteran opener of their plans during the England tour and made it clear that he does not feature in the team's long-term ODI roadmap.
The report further stated that the selection committee wants to invest in younger players, with Yashasvi Jaiswal among those expected to receive more opportunities in the 50-over format. While Rohit reportedly expressed his desire to continue playing ODIs after working on his fitness, the final decision regarding his future has been left to the experienced opener.
"Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma's court to decide his future," The Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.
The report also claimed that Rohit held discussions with senior BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series and was not pleased with the decision. India have already begun their leadership transition in ODIs, with Shubman Gill taking over as captain after the selectors decided to hand him the responsibility of leading the side in the format.
Rohit has already retired from two formats of the game. He announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and later stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025 before India's tour of England. If the report proves accurate, the ongoing England series could also mark the end of his ODI journey.
The veteran opener leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in one-day cricket. Under his captaincy, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team remained unbeaten until the title clash. Rohit's fearless approach at the top of the order transformed India's batting philosophy in white-ball cricket and laid the foundation for the aggressive brand of cricket the team has continued to adopt.
However, the report comes at a time when Rohit has struggled for runs during the ongoing ODI series against England. He managed scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two matches, while younger players continue to push for regular opportunities in the national side.
As of now, the BCCI has not issued any official statement, and Rohit Sharma has also not commented on the report regarding his ODI future.
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