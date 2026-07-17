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Will Spain’s biggest stars miss WC Final? Yamal and Porro Injury update leaves fans anxious

Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately from the rest of the Spain squad during the team's first training session in New Jersey.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
Will Spain’s biggest stars miss WC Final? Yamal and Porro Injury update leaves fans anxious
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Will Spain’s biggest stars miss WC Final? Yamal and Porro Injury update leaves fans anxious
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