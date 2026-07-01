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Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka storms into third round, stuns fans with Japanese-inspired outfit

Naomi Osaka cruised into the third round of Wimbledon 2026 with a dominant straight-sets win over Anastasia Gasanova, continuing her impressive form on grass. The four-time Grand Slam champion also grabbed attention off the court by wearing a Japanese-inspired outfit featuring a traditional obi, celebrating her cultural heritage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka storms into third round, stuns fans with Japanese-inspired outfit
Image Credit: IANS

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