Winter Olympics 2026 to be held in Italy: All you need to know

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be hosted by Italy, marking a major return of the Winter Olympics to the Alpine nation.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be hosted by Italy, marking a major return of the Winter Olympics to the Alpine nation. Officially branded as Milano Cortina 2026, the Games will be jointly hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, along with several other venues across northern Italy.

Dates and Schedule

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22, 2026, bringing together the world’s best winter sports athletes for over two weeks of elite competition. Unlike traditional single-city Olympics, Milano Cortina 2026 will follow a distributed hosting model. Events will be spread across multiple regions, including Lombardy, Veneto, and Trentino-Alto Adige, utilising existing world-class infrastructure in the Italian Alps. This approach aims to reduce costs, improve sustainability, and limit long-term environmental impact.

Key Host Cities and Venues

  • Milan will host the Opening Ceremony and indoor ice events such as ice hockey.
  • Cortina d’Ampezzo, a historic Olympic town that also hosted the 1956 Winter Games, will stage alpine skiing and curling events.

Other events like biathlon, cross-country skiing, and ski jumping will be held across alpine venues in northern Italy.

Sustainability at the Core

Sustainability is a central theme of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. Organisers have committed to reusing existing venues, minimising new construction, and ensuring long-term benefits for local communities. The Games are being positioned as a model for future environmentally responsible Olympics.

Italy’s Olympic Legacy

Italy has a rich Olympic history, having previously hosted the Winter Olympics twice, Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006. The 2026 edition will further cement Italy’s reputation as a premier destination for global sporting events. With stunning alpine landscapes, historic cities, and passionate sports culture, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are expected to attract millions of visitors and viewers worldwide, showcasing Italy’s blend of tradition, innovation, and sporting excellence.

