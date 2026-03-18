WION World Pulse 2026: Saina Nehwal’s untold story: The mother who built India’s Badminton queen

At the 2026 WION Pulse Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 18, badminton legend Saina Nehwal was presented with the prestigious WION Icon award. During the event, the former World No. 1 took the opportunity to reflect on her journey, specifically highlighting the pivotal role her mother played in her rise to international stardom.

A Legacy of Firsts

Saina Nehwal remains a monumental figure in Indian athletics. As a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, she carved out a path for female athletes in a sport that, at the time, lacked prominent women role models in India. She made history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian ever, following Prakash Padukone, to reach the World No. 1 ranking. Her career is distinguished by the fact that she is the only Indian to secure at least one medal in every major BWF individual event.

The Influence of Family and Mentorship

Addressing the audience at the summit, Saina emphasized that her grit and determination were fueled by her mother’s unwavering belief. In an era before the professionalization of sports science in India, Saina relied on a small, dedicated support system.

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“All thanks to my mom,” Saina stated, acknowledging her mother as the foundation of her success. “I used to love sports. We used to listen to what my mom used to say, as we wouldn’t say no to her,” she added with a smile.

Saina revealed that her mother’s confidence often exceeded her own during her youth.

“My mother used to tell me, ‘You’re going to be an Olympian and a world champion,’ and I didn’t believe her.”

Overcoming Limited Resources

The path to the podium was not paved with modern luxuries. Saina detailed the lack of specialized staff that contemporary athletes often take for granted.

“I didn’t have a trainer or physio at that time, but all thanks to my mom and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand), I could come this far,” she explained. “I didn’t have women role models to look up to, but used to idolise Prakash sir.”

The Future of Indian Badminton

The "Saina era" sparked a massive shift in the Indian sporting landscape. Since her breakthrough at the London 2012 Games, badminton has surged in popularity. Saina noted that the sport has now become the second-most followed discipline in India, trailing only cricket.

Looking toward the future, Saina expressed high ambitions for the nation on the global stage.

“I hope we target hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 in India, and that, should it happen, India should aim to lead the medals tally in this discipline.”

Additional Achievements:

Major Honors: Saina is a recipient of India's highest sporting honors, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan.

Commonwealth Success: She has won multiple Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (2010 and 2018), further cementing her status as a big-game performer.

Trailblazing Impact: Beyond her 24 international titles, her success is credited with the massive influx of corporate sponsorship and government funding into Indian badminton, paving the way for the next generation of shuttlers.